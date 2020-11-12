Two people hospitalized after shooting in Owens Cross Roads

OWENS CROSS ROADS, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Sherriff says there has been a shooting at a home on Old Highway 431 south of Berkeley Road in the Owens Cross Roads community.
WAFF found out the shooting happened at one of the victim’s home. An altercation led to both victims firing shots.
Two people were shot, they are being treated at Huntsville Hospital. The injuries are non-life threatening.
Police tell WAFF it appears someone left the scene, but left their car there. The car has been taken in for evidence.
This is a developing story, updates will be provided as they become available.
