Officers continue efforts to keep COVID-19 out of Morgan County Jail

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - When the pandemic first made its way into Alabama, the Morgan County jail staff took immediate precautions with correction officers and inmates.
“We’ve been taking strong measures from screening, temperature monitoring, checking for symptoms,” Morgan County Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Mike Swafford said.
Swafford says it’s the staff’s job to keep COVID-19 out of the jail, and so far, they’ve done just that.
Staff and inmates are screened frequently.
Officers are also screening people who were arrested and are being booked into the jail, that includes questionnaires.
“Depending on their answers, then they go to different stages with our medical team. What’s the likelihood they have it? Do they need to be quarantined? Then we follow those parameters," Swafford said.
Swafford says the jail has the capability to quarantine inmates if needed.
He also says since the start of the pandemic, all outside contact with inmates has stopped.
“We’re not letting trustees out, we’re not letting work release out. They’re staying in the building. We’re limiting contact with anyone from the outside. It’s those types of measures that have resulted in us having no cases thus far," Swafford continued.
The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office does have a few COVID-19 cases outside of the jail.
Swafford says three administrators and one deputy are testing positive for the virus.
The administrative office is closed until next week.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.