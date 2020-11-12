North Huntsville Business Association opens new office

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s a good day for businesses in Huntsville! Happening this Thursday morning, the North Huntsville Business Association will unveil its brand new office, located at 2007 Memorial Parkway.
NHBA, a nonprofit that advocates for and counsels local businesses, is very grateful for the new space considering the association did not previously have its own facility to call home.
“This is a big deal. A few years ago, when we started out on this venture... we were actually meeting at churches.... we were meeting at Woody Anderson Ford, who gave us space to meet.... and out of our home just doing what we needed to do," says Reginald McKenzie, NHBA’s president.
Now, NHBA will be able to meet with and counsel clients at its very own office.
“Thanks to the City of Huntsville, Google Fiber and Redstone Federal Credit Union… Woody Anderson Ford, who has been supporting us along the way," says McKenzie. "There’s others that we know are going to come along. We just wanted to get the doors open, and now we’re ready to go.”
To learn more about the North Huntsville Business Association or to sign up for a membership, click here.
