NHBA offering a business free rent for one year

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Free rent for your business for a year…. Sounds like a pretty good deal, right? It could be yours!
The North Huntsville Business Association is a nonprofit that advocates for and counsels businesses in the local area, and their latest project – called Promote the Parkway – is getting some attention.
As a way to attract business to North Huntsville, NHBA will host a contest and give one lucky start-up business free rent for a year. The association is especially grateful to be able to provide this opportunity given the impact of COVID-19.
“Some of the people have been displaced. Some of the entrepreneurs probably have closed shop," says Reginald McKenzie, NHBA’s president. "So, this will be an opportunity if they’re a start-up or have been in business for a year or so, we’ll still look at them as we do the contest.”
The criteria for the contest is still being finalized, but leaders are planning to have it posted to their website, www.northhuntsvillebusiness.com, within the next 30 days or so. Be sure to check there for updates and details on how to apply!
