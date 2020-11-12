New Jackson County Commissioner’s sworn into office

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - Newly elected leaders are ready to serve in Jackson County.
It was an exciting day as community members, family and county officials gathered in front of the courthouse to welcome new county commissioners Anthony Buckner and Kevin McBride.
Buckner will serve as the District 3 Commissioner for Jackson County.
He said he is humbled and excited to bring about change to the community.
“I want to make sure that there is an environment here in Jackson County where it’s safe, where people are able to travel where they need to go. So our roads need to be addressed but also, we want to make sure that there is a climate for business here where industries can come and grow and expand and provide a better living for our better," aid Buckner.
Kevin McBride will serve as the District 4 Commissioner.
He said he has already hit the ground running to tackle issues in his area.
“There are a lot of different issues that we have been looking at as I have been going around talking to people and roads and infrastructure is a huge concern and needs some work. But working with the legislative delegation and the commission I believe those are all attainable goals for us," said McBride.
Following the ceremony, both Buckner and McBride attended their first commission meeting.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.