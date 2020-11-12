Meet the oldest living veteran “Devil Dog” in Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - In honor of Veterans Day, WAFF’s Nolan Crane met up with a veteran of an elite Marine battalion known as the *Devil Dogs.*
82-year-old Larry Mullins is the oldest living *Devil Dog* in the state of Alabama.
Larry Mullins has a lot to be proud of.
This Veterans Day, he took a walk down memory Lane, showing us photos of his service in the Marine Corps when he was just 17 years old.
He served our country in the 1950s, fighting for our freedom, for three years.
He was a phenomenal shooter with great accuracy.
“I had my choice of who I wanted to serve with. I wanted to be a devil dog and to be a devil dog you have to be in the sixth regiment or the seventh regiment and they are called the first marine brigade,” said Larry Mullins.
The term Devil Dog might sound cute, but don’t be fooled. Larry Mullen says they are among the best of the best.
During his years in service he served in more than 20 different counties and he lost some of his closest friends.
"Out of my 40, four of us came home. Out of the four that came home, I’m the only one still living, said Mullins.
During our emotional interview with veteran and hero Larry Mullins, he says a lot of us don’t understand what veterans sacrifice.
He says it’s not for medals or badges.
“If you offered me a medal I would not take it. I served my country. You don’t owe me nothing,” said Mullins.
