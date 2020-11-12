Marshall County Schools transitioning to remote learning until January

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Marshall County Schools will be transitioning to remote learning until January 2021.
Leaders say the community increase in cases and as multiple students, faculty and staff members are self-isolating, Marshall County Schools will transition to remote learning beginning Friday, November 13, through January 5, 2021.
The meal service pick up schedule will be emailed to each student’s account.
As a means to continue tracking cases, if your child tests positive during the closure, please contact the school nurse.
Next week all schools will be deep cleaned. Teachers and staff will report to campus on Monday, November 30.
The district is finalizing professional development for teachers for the ExcelEd program. This program will provide teachers with a tool to live stream and/or record lessons for remote learning.
If your child receives special services, you will be contacted on an individual basis regarding the coordination of those services.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.