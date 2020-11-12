Limestone County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office closed again due to COVID-19

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Thursday afternoon, officials with the Limestone County Commission announced the Circuit Court Clerk’s Office is closing again due to COVID-19 protocols.
The Limestone County Court House first closed November 6 through November 9 due to county employees testing positive for the virus. This closure included the Clerk’s office.
One week later, Circuit Court Clerk, Brad Curnutt says the Clerk’s office is closing again and will reopen to the public on Monday, November 16.
