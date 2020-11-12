One driver in critical condition following wreck on Highway 72

GURLEY, Ala. (WAFF) - A serious wreck involving two vehicles closed down parts of Highway 72 heading east on Thursday around 3:30 a.m.
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office was blocking traffic at the intersection of Highway 72 and Brownsboro Rd. State Trooper Kistler said the wreck involved two vehicles, including a Dodge Ram. The driver of the Dodge Ram is in critical condition.
The highway is back open and the scene is clear.
