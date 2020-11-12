Harvest Elementary school switches to virtual learning

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Harvest Elementary School will temporarily switch to 100% remote learning due to COVID-19. The decision was made for student and staff safety.
All students will move to remote learning beginning Monday, November 16, through Monday, November 23. Students will return to face-to-face instruction on Monday, November 30, following Thanksgiving Break.
Remote instruction will be provided through Google Classroom and SchoolsPLP. Teachers will also be available throughout the day (7:45-2:45) to help students with their work via email and Google Meet. Google Meetings will also be scheduled for students to receive direct instruction and live help.
The school will serve curbside meals from 11AM - 12 p.m. at the school for students during the remote learning period.
