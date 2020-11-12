Galaxy of Lights celebrates 25 years

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s hard to believe it’s already that time of year, but one of Huntsville’s biggest holiday traditions is returning for a 25th season!
The Galaxy of Lights holiday light experience will open at the Huntsville Botanical Garden on Friday, November 13.
Since its debut, Galaxy has become a regional holiday tradition, and this milestone year will be both a tribute to the past and a celebration of new traditions to be made.
We’re told in celebration of the 25th anniversary, a new immersive experience has been added to the route for Walking Nights. The experience will combine traditional light displays with modern lighting technology and special effects.
While you’re there you can explore 2.5 miles of magnificent light displays weaving together holiday themes, classic characters, and scenes from our natural world.
Officials with Galaxy say the experience has been adapted in accordance with health and safety guidelines from the Alabama Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Safety measures include thorough cleaning procedures, health and safety training for all employees and volunteers, requirements for face coverings, social distancing protocols, and use of timed-entry tickets to manage capacity during Walking Nights.
Walking nights are set for November 13 through November 25, from 5:15 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Guests can bring their dogs on Dog Walking Nights, Nov. 16, 17, and 23.
Driving nights begin on November 27 and run through January 2, from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Galaxy of Lights tickets are available now at the Garden front desk during regular business hours or online at hsvbg.org/galaxy.
