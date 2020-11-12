Florence man guilty of murdering former police detention officer

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Florence man was found guilty of murder in a Lauderdale County court room today.
Alfonso Jarmon was found guilty of murdering Charles Perkins. In 2016, police charged Jarmon with the murder of Perkins who was 77.
Perkins was a former employee of the Florence Police Department and a detention officer at the Florence Jail in the early 90s.
Jarmon was actually found guilty in a previous trial that happened in 2017. During that trial his attorney collapsed during closing arguments and later died. Because of his former attorney’s death, the previous verdict was thrown out and a new trial was ordered which ended today.
Jarmon’s trial was then pushed back to due to the pandemic.
