Criminal Appeals court affirms murder conviction of Florence man

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals has affirmed the murder conviction of a Florence man.

Alfonzo Ramon Jarmon was convicted of murdering former detention officer Charles Perkins in late 2020. Jarmon received a sentence of life in prison.

On Thursday, Attorney General Steve Marshall made the announcement via press release:

The evidence at trial showed that on April 29, 2016, Jarmon shot the victim, Charles Perkins, in the head while Perkins was standing in the front yard of his own residence. Two witnesses saw the shooting of Perkins and a nearby witness standing in the crowd at the crime scene told police that it was Perkins’s next-door neighbor, Jarmon, who shot and killed him. Jarmon was originally convicted of Perkins’ murder in October 2017, but the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals reversed Jarmon’s conviction and ordered a new trial primarily because Jarmon’s original trial counsel collapsed and suffered a serious medical incident during closing arguments. Lauderdale County District Attorney Chris Connolly’s office successfully prosecuted this case and the subsequent retrial and obtained a guilty verdict. Jarmon was sentenced to life imprisonment. Jarmon again sought to have his conviction reversed on appeal. The Attorney General’s Criminal Appeals Division handled the case during the appeals process, arguing for the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals to affirm Jarmon’s conviction. The Court did so in a decision issued Friday, August 27.

ORIGINAL (November 12, 2020): A Florence man was found guilty of murder in a Lauderdale County courtroom today.

Alfonso Jarmon was found guilty of murdering Charles Perkins. In 2016, police charged Jarmon with the murder of Perkins who was 77.

Perkins was a former employee of the Florence Police Department and a detention officer at the Florence Jail in the early 90s.

Jarmon was actually found guilty in a previous trial that happened in 2017. During that trial his attorney collapsed during closing arguments and later died. Because of his former attorney’s death, the previous verdict was thrown out and a new trial was ordered which ended today.

Jarmon’s trial was then pushed back to due to the pandemic.

The jury started to deliberate just before 10:30 this morning. It took them almost five hours to get the verdict.

While they were deliberating both Perkins and Jarmon’s family waited outside the courtroom.

The guilty verdict came down at exactly 3 p.m.

WAFF asked both families and the defense attorney if they had anything to say about the verdict but they didn’t.

Lauderdale County DA Chris Connolly said that he is pleased that the Perkins family can finally get justice.

“We are relieved to get justice for that family again. They’ve been through so much they are very relieved obviously to finally hold him accountable and hopefully with a lengthy prison sentence,” said Connolly.

He said that they are requesting a life sentence. The sentencing date is set for December 2nd.

