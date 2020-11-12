Fair and calm today, with more seasonal temperatures

It’s looking a lot better this afternoon with a little sunshine finally breaking through those clouds.
Shaping up to be a beautiful day in the Valley, with highs in the upper 60s and winds out of the north. An uneventful weather day stretches into the overnight hours with more seasonal temperatures settling in for the evening.
Waking up to the 40s for your Friday with more sunshine in store.
We will see the 70s slide back into the forecast ahead of a cold front moving in this weekend. Dry for your Saturday, but rolling into Sunday, we will see a few showers pop up across the Tennessee Valley.
High pressure follows the front, bringing us a mild, sunny stretch of days. A cool down is scheduled for your start to the workweek with highs dropping into the 50s.
The next 10 days brings a mixture of 50s, 60s, and 70s to the forecast and plenty of sunshine.
