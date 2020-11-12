Crime Stoppers: Credit Card Culprits

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The crime stoppers are on pick-pocket-patrol this week after a shopper is taken advantage of while trying to be a good Samaritan.
See if you can pocket a four-figure by identifying some sleight of hand stealers.
Police are looking for this devious duo who approached a shopper at a Publix grocery store in Madison. Officers say one of the suspects dropped something in front of her cart, and as the shopper tried to help, the other suspect swiped the victim’s wallet from her purse.
Another suspect working with them used the stolen credit card at the Kroger grocery store on Oakwood Avenue in Huntsville.
The Crime Stoppers want to find all three suspects involved in this trio of thieves since we’re told they also used stolen credit cards at CVS, Target, and Walgreens in Madison.
