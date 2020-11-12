Cooler end to the week before warmth & humidity returns this weekend

Happy Thursday! Grab a jacket this morning because that cooler air is here!
Yesterday’s cold front has ushered in lower humidity which means it is much cooler out there this morning. Temperatures are into the low to mid 50s this morning with some passing clouds. Wind today will be from the north at 5 to 10 mph which mean we will stay cool for the afternoon. Temperatures this afternoon will be into the upper 60s and low 70s which is still above normal for this time of the year.
Quiet weather will last through Friday and Saturday with temperatures into the upper 60s and low 70s and more sunshine. By Sunday we will have more warmth and humidity return to the Valley ahead of another cold front which will bring in our next chance at rain for the end of the weekend into early next week. From there we will see some seasonable temperatures into the 50s and 60s.
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
