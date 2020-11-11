Veteran owned Redline Steel named fastest growing company in Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Most of us love to hear true success stories, and in honor of Veteran’s Day we’re sharing the story of a rapidly growing Veteran owned business in north Alabama.
Redline Steel has managed to double its number of employees since April, even in a pandemic and economic downturn. The company now has 100 employees and was named the fastest-growing business in Alabama for 2020.
Redline Steel produces steel décor, and its artwork is on the walls of millions of homes nationwide.
CEO Colin Wayne tells us the principles he learned in the Army are a major contributor to his success.
“Stay structured, keep that same type of Military bearing and know that you’re steps ahead," Wayne said.
When the pandemic hit this spring, Wayne says he’s fortunate he could help out his team.
“I wanted to make sure that they had one thing and that was a peace of mind. So in April I covered all of my employees' house payments and just reassured them that, no matter what I’ll go without so that you can be taken care of," Wayne said.
Wayne served three tours with the U.S. Army, but he’s not the only Veteran at Redline.
“Seeing the flag everyday when you come into work, it kind of reminds myself, I’m sure Colin as well as other Veterans in the company, of what it stands for and what it means to be a part of the team," Kevin Newcom said.
Plant manager Kevin Newcom says he’s proud to be a part of a company that has such a high respect for Veterans.
“It’s always very important to me on Veteran’s Day to thank the others. The ones that paid the ultimate sacrifice, as well as the others who are making that sacrifice on a daily basis," Newcom said.
Wayne tells us they are planning on hiring dozens of more employees in the coming months.
