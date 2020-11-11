UPDATE: Child killed in Huntsville car wreck, two people injured

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - According to an official with the Huntsville Police Department, one child has died and two people are seriously injured following a car wreck in Huntsville on Wednesday afternoon.
We’re told HEMSI responded to a single-vehicle car wreck at the intersection of Jordan Lane and I-565 around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. According to Don Webster with HEMSI, two children and one adult were transported to Huntsville Hospital.
An official with Huntsville Police Department later confirmed one of the children involved in the wreck died.
No further information is available at this time.
