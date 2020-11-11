UAH Hockey program to go long-term; new plans for the future

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - UAH received a major announcement for the Chargers Ice Hockey program today!
After a nationwide fundraiser to keep the program alive amid the pandemic, the University is now taking steps to to continue the Division I hockey program on a long-term basis.
Officials with UAH announced on November 11 there are plans underway to team up with a major conference and to build a multi-purpose facility on the UAH campus.
We’re told the facility would be subject to approval of the University of Alabama System Board of Trustees established criteria, which includes achieving fundraising goals, developing a sustainable business plan, and aligning with UAH’s budget parameters.
“The UAH hockey program has a long and cherished history,” UAH President Darren Dawson said. “We are truly grateful for the vital support from our alumni and community as we work together to ensure that the legacy of UAH hockey continues."
The new facility will be the home of the Chargers hockey program.
Currently, the team uses the Von Braun Center for its games.
