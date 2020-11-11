Storms this morning ahead of a cold front moving in

Happy Veterans Day! Grab that rain gear because you may need it this morning!
Showers developed late on Tuesday and more came through overnight last night. Expect these storms to stick around through the first half of the day today ahead of the cold front which is moving in from the west. Storms this morning will bring periods of heavy rainfall for parts of the Valley which could bring up to 2 inches in some spots. Showers and storms will push east through the morning and into the afternoon, but will likely clear out by the early afternoon. Behind that the cold front will sweep in shifting wind to the northwest and clearing us out into the evening. Temperatures today will be into the mid-70s with more humidity as well.
You’ll feel a change in that humidity tomorrow as we move throughout the day. Temperatures are still going to be above normal into the low 70s but humidity will be much lower making it feel much more comfortable to be outside. A few clouds are possible early Thursday but by the afternoon we will see will sunshine peak through. We’ll stay dry into Friday but rain chances pick back up as we move into the weekend.
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
