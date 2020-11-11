Storms this morning ahead of a cold front moving in

Showers developed late on Tuesday and more came through overnight last night. Expect these storms to stick around through the first half of the day today ahead of the cold front which is moving in from the west. Storms this morning will bring periods of heavy rainfall for parts of the Valley which could bring up to 2 inches in some spots. Showers and storms will push east through the morning and into the afternoon, but will likely clear out by the early afternoon. Behind that the cold front will sweep in shifting wind to the northwest and clearing us out into the evening. Temperatures today will be into the mid-70s with more humidity as well.