Show your spirit, give back at the Iron Bowl blood drive

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Whether you bleed crimson or auburn, the North Alabama Red cross wants you to show your spirit at the Iron Bowl blood drive!
The North Alabama Red Cross Board is hosting their 4th annual Iron Bowl blood drive on November 19 as a chance to help save lives while celebrating your favorite teams.
The American Red Cross is in critical need of donors of all blood types as the blood supply is dangerously low going into the holiday season.
Additionally, the American Red Cross is in need of Convalescent Plasma from those who have tested positive for and completely recovered from COVID-19. Convalescent Plasma is used to help treat those currently going through treatment for the virus.
Potential donors will get to choose if they #BleedCrimson or #BleedAuburn and will be entered for a chance to win coupons and certificates for use at local businesses in addition to other item. Donors between the ages of 16-24 years old will be eligible receive a $10.00 gift card.
The blood drive is on Thursday, November 19 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Red Cross Huntsville Donor Room at 1015 Airport Rd. SW, Huntsville, AL 35802.
Those who wish to participate can pre-register for a time slot by visiting www.redcrossblood.org. You’re asked to use the sponsor code “ironbowl”.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.