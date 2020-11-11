Shots fired at Leighton standoff; Multiple agencies on the scene

LEIGHTON, Ala. (WAFF) - Multiple agencies are on the scene of a standoff on Puller Loop in Leighton.
According to officials with local law enforcement, the Leighton Police Department responded to a call on Puller Loop road around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.
When law enforcement arrived to the scene, we’re told shots were fired from a nearby residence.
The Colbert County Sheriff’s Office and Florence SWAT were called in for backup and remain there now as the investigation continues.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
WAFF is on the scene and will continue to update you both online and on-air as soon as we learn more.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.