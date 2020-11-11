Rain on your Veteran’s Day

Overcast skies across the Valley for your Veteran’s Day with rain lingering off to the east.
Highs reach the upper 70s for your day, with winds picking up a bit.
Overnight temperatures will stay mild, and in the 50s with rain beginning to trail off.
Thursday will still have clouds, but is expected to be dry. Highs will still reach the 70s, with clearing clouds throughout the day.
Following Thursday, lows will dip to a more seasonable middle 40s.
We will still trend warm in the Valley as we head towards the middle of November.
The extended forecast is looking mild with temperatures remaining in the 60s and 70s.
