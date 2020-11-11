Political scientist talks about 2020 election

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - 2020 has been a remarkably unusual year and the Presidential Election was not different. Canceled debates, pandemic problems and now legal challenges are holding up the transition process.
Dr. Noelle Hunter is a lecturer at University of Alabama in Huntsville and a political scientist, the events of this election are something that comes up in her classes quite often.
She said from the record breaking number of votes cast to all the confusion between Election Day until now, there is a lot to process.
In the days following the Tuesday election, may people were confused why results were taking so long.
“Elections are a process and because we have 50 different states we have 50 different ways in which elections are conducted, in which ballots are counted and in which tallies are arrived at," Hunter said.
That, plus a record breaking number of absentee ballots have caused unsubstantiated claims of widespread voter fraud to arise.
“Out of necessity, many states, including Alabama, adjusted the way in which citizens who are registered to vote can cast their ballot,” Hunter said. “So, I’m not insensitive to the fact that these times call for more mail-in ballots and that could produce more irregularities.”
But, Hunter said so far, there has not been any evidence of widespread voter fraud.
“But there is no indication from any credible source that there has been any indication of widespread voter fraud or tampering in ballots, it’s just not been verified so I don’t believe it’s in the best interest of the nation or in the best interest of the noble office of the presidency, as we previously conceived of it, to hold this up," she said.
But, Hunter said that is what the Trump administration has always done, shatter past norms. Now, she’s worried about what a transition will look like.
“When there is such a clear victory in the initial electoral count and by respective outlets and by the reports from states themselves, when there is such a clear and definitive indication that the challenger has won, we expect the incumbent president to concede and that expectation like many norms has been smashed in this administration and that’s unfortunate," Hunter said.
A clear lead is what Joe Biden has. Right now, the Associated Press has Joe Biden with 290 electoral votes and President Trump with only 217.
After the crazy year that 2020 has been, Hunter is worried a difficult presidential transition is exactly what America does not need.
“The nation needs to settle down, we’re dealing emotionally, economically, socially with a pandemic, the so called racial reckoning, and it would be appropriate expectation for our leaders to recognize that and not throw gasoline on the fire, not exacerbate the tension and that’s something that a concession would do,” she said.
However, she does agree that President Trump has every right to challenge election results.
“The President, as the mayor or the city commissioner or whomever is seeking electoral office, has every right to challenge according to the law and according to how the states lay that out,” Hunter said.
Another point of contention in this election is the idea of the media or different national news organizations calling the election. Hunter said there is a difference between what those organizations do and the actual certification of the election.
“Reporters or news desks don’t just sit down and say, ‘Hey, I think we’ll call it,’" she said. "They look at past precedent or how voter turnout is measured, how the precincts themselves report, so they can look at historical precedent and see trends and then report those trends.”
As for the actual certification process, all court challenges of election results need to be finalized by December 8, the safe harbor deadline. Six days later the electoral college will meet and then the votes will go to Congress on January 6.
Despite all of the controversy in this election, Hunter said there is still a lot to be proud of.
“It has been incredibly inspirational as a citizen, as an engaged voter, as a college professor, to see the incredible turnout we have had in this election,” she said
On top of that, she said in this election we have seen the first African American and first Indian America Vice President, more women ran and won a congressional office than ever before, there are 32 GOP women who won House or Senate offices and more LGBTQ candidates ran and won national office and state office than ever before.
