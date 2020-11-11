Police: Madison man arrested on multiple counts of child pornography

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - A man from Madison was arrested on several child pornography charges this week.
Peter Michael Hassler, 68, was arrested and charged with five counts of Possession of Child Pornography.
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) and Homeland security teamed up to execute a search warrant in Madison. During the search, deputies say they found numerous files and images containing sexual abuse of children on Hassler’s computer.
Hassler was arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children, or ICAC, investigation. We’re told investigators with MCSO and Homeland Security began the investigation after discovering the suspect was in possession of distributing images of child exploitation online.
Hassler’s is in jail on a $75,000 bond.
This is an ongoing investigation pending forensic analysis on the suspect’s computer and other electronic devices.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.