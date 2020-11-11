Morgan County Sheriff’s Office closed due to COVID-19

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Morgan County Sheriff’s office will be closed until November 16 due to COVID-19.
The Sheriff’s Office released a statement on Wednesday saying the administrative offices are closing until November 16 due to exposure to the virus. According to officials, two administrative employees and one deputy tested positive for the virus.
Officials added that this does not affect the Morgan County Jail which is still free of any COVID-19 cases at this time.
