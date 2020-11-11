Police arrest suspect for shooting into unoccupied Decatur home, vehicle

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur police arrested a man they say fired multiple shots into a home and car on November 3rd,
Shane Arnold is charged with firing into an occupied dwelling and unoccupied car. He was arrested November 10 and was taken to the Morgan County Jail on a 22,000 bond.
Carol Hughes told our news partners at the Decatur Daily that she had just gotten off of work when she heard more than a dozen shots late last Tuesday night.
She found damage to her home and her car.
Decatur Police say the incident was isolated, and that more arrests are expected.
