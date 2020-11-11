Lexington mayor expects alcohol sales to start Jan. 1

LEXINGTON, Ala. (WAFF) -A small north Alabama town is taking a big step forward towards alcohol sales.
We told you in August voters in Lexington passed a resolution to allow restaurants and stores to begin selling alcohol.
We talked with Mayor Sandra Burroughs Wednesday.
She tells us the application for businesses to apply is active on the ABC website.
And if everything goes as planned, you’ll be able to enjoy a drink out at dinner on January 1.
Burroughs says getting this passed will be huge for the town’s future.
“It’s certainly not prevented anyone from actually consuming alcohol, but just the city being able to gain the tax revenue off of sales is just going to be phenomenal for us,” Burroughs said.
Burroughs says you are also welcome to visit the town clerk if you need any help with your application.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.