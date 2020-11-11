Juvenile Officer: Sisk “has not shown any sign of remorse” over family’s slaying

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Now that 15 year old Mason Sisk has been charged as an adult with multiple counts of capital murder, court documents dating back to his arrest in September of 2019 are being made public. Investigators said he confessed to the crimes soon after his capture. Until last week, Sisk was under the protection of the juvenile court system.
Many of the hundreds of pages of documents are routine court proceedings about witness subpoenas, competency hearings and even Mason Sisk’s trips to visit an eye doctor. However, several documents did stand out as we reviewed them.
In November of 2019, two months after Sisk’s family was found dead in Elkmont, a juvenile probation officer filed a report describing Sisk’s demeanor while in custody. In it, they wrote “Mason does not seem bothered by the fact that he is accused of murdering his family. He has not shown any sign of remorse. While in detention, he has not talked about his family at all.”
The report indicates no previous interactions with law enforcement as a juvenile before the murders. It also describes the murders as each having been committed by a single gunshot to the head.
The report goes on to say Sisk follows directions, does his school work and interacts well with other juveniles in the facility. The report ends with a recommendation that “it is in the best interest of the community that [Sisk]'s case be transferred to the adult court system for prosecution, where Mason Sisk can be placed under legal restraint or discipline”.
