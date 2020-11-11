Huntsville police veteran opens family medicine practice during pandemic

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Over the past couple of weeks, WAFF has been spotlighting local businesses that opened their doors for the first time during a pandemic.
This week, we spotlighted the owner of Southern Grace Medical Care, Mr. Jim Winn.
After serving in the Marines and in the Huntsville Police Department for 25 years, Winn still had a dream to open his own family practice. The pandemic made things tough, but even with very few patients in the books, Winn officially made it happen on June 1.
“It’s hard to start a family practice in the best of situations,” Winn said. "They say if you can survive the first two years you are going to be okay. Well surviving the first two years is tough when you are starting a business and you have no patients.
From getting credentials, paying insurance, hiring staff and covering rent, Winn says there is not as much profit as you might think.
“So I had to think of a different way to do things because there was no way in the world that I was going to be able to pay out all these things and still be able to keep things going with no patients coming in," Winn said.
After months of planning, he found a way to make it work with Trinity Medical Center.
“They needed another nurse practitioner, I needed a place to start my business," Winn said. "So we worked out an incubator deal where I use their staff and their facility and then I see a certain number of patients of theirs for free in exchange for that.”
That partnership has been a success. Winn says he’s still able to control the number of patients he sees per day with the ultimate goal of avoiding conveyor belt medicine.
“Like I said, I am retired, this is a second career so I was like, ‘If I want to do something right, I can do it myself.’ So I created Southern Grace so that I could see a limited amount of patients and make sure that I get plenty of time with each one of my patients."
Winn’s practice also has a Direct Primary Care Program for people who don’t have healthcare insurance.
“It’s a great payment plan where they basically pay Southern Grace 65$ per month and they get pretty much unlimited medical care here including basic labs,” Winn said. “It’s very beneficial to the patient but it’s also beneficial to me in keeping the business alive because it gave me another source of income to keep things going.”
Despite all of the uncertainty, Winn has no regrets.
“When I was in law enforcement it was very rewarding to me and I always told the people who worked for me that it was a privilege to be considered somebody who was a protector or somebody who takes care of other people,” Winn said. “So when I got out I just had this thing eating at me that I wanted to go into medicine because I love the rewarding aspect of having a career where you go home at the end of the day and you feel like maybe you made a positive difference in someone’s life.”
Winn has one final piece of advice for anyone wanting to start a business right now, whether it be in the medical field or restaurant industry.
He says you have to consider every possible expense and be 100 percent positive you’ll be able to meet those now and in the long run.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.