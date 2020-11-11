Huntsville police veteran opens family medicine practice during pandemic

“When I was in law enforcement it was very rewarding to me and I always told the people who worked for me that it was a privilege to be considered somebody who was a protector or somebody who takes care of other people,” Winn said. “So when I got out I just had this thing eating at me that I wanted to go into medicine because I love the rewarding aspect of having a career where you go home at the end of the day and you feel like maybe you made a positive difference in someone’s life.”