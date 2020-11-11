Huntsville man who competed on Jeopardy in 2004 reflects on meeting Alex Trebek

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Over the weekend we learned of a huge loss to the entertainment industry, iconic Jeopardy Host Alex Trebek died.
And now players all over the world and right here in the Tennessee Valley are looking back at their time on the show.
Huntsville resident Richard Hartz competed on Jeopardy in 2004. Hartz went on when Ken Jennings was on a 39 game winning streak.
He says it was clear Trebek was a very kind man.
“He seemed very knowledgeable but he didn’t show off his knowledge. He wasn’t stuck up at all. He was just a regular person who happened to know a lot about a lot of things. Especially his courage and openness about his illness really endeared him to a lot of people,” Hartz said.
Hartz says he walked away with $2,000 and a once in a lifetime experience.
