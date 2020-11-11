Cash reward offered for Arab City Park vandalism

ARAB, Ala. (WAFF) - Arab Police need your help to find out who is responsible for vandalizing Arab City Park last week.
Park and Recreation Director Eric Hayes says he is frustrated after graffiti was found at the city park and baseball field. He also said this is not the first time this has happened.
“They vandalized some dugouts at a baseball field, they broke into a concession stand and stole some candy, they have spray painted some dugouts, concrete pads at our skateboard park, they have vandalized bathrooms, broke toilets and vandalized petitions. It just keeps going on and on," said Hayes.
Hayes said they have 44 Security cameras located throughout the park, but those unfortunately don’t record everything.
He said they have been able to remove the graffiti by painting over it, which cost about $5,000. That’s money Hayes said was could have been used for greater plans.
“This money could be going somewhere else to upgrade other features or buildings here, but we’re having to spend this money to repair the facilities from whoever is doing this. This is a small town and everybody in this town utilizes this park form rec league to high school level," said Hayes,
Arab Police have the video footage and are currently looking for those responsible.
A cash reward is also available for anyone who may have information.
