Be careful where you buy cleaning products

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - More than two dozen websites were shut down at the request of the Federal Trade Commission. The sites were accused of tricking people out of thousands of dollars for cleaning products.
The FTC reported the 25 websites claimed to have cleaning and disinfecting Clorox and Lysol products but when the products were ordered, the websites never sent the order to the buyer and refusing to give refunds.
In one case, a person reported to the FTC they got a pair of socks instead of disinfectant.
Garet Smitherman with the Better Business Bureau says although some of the websites look genuine, it’s important to slow down and verify the seller.
“The website address, look for obscure names. Look for misspellings. In the body of the website look for grammatical errors. Look for contact information,” Smitherman explained.
He said to also try to contact the company by phone or email and pay attention to the type of response you get if any response is given.
Smitherman added if a site looks like a replica of a product’s official site, that could also be a red flag.
“Changes in what payment forms are acceptable. If they don’t accept a credit or debit card and they only accept PayPal, that’s a potential red flag,” Smitherman said.
"Doing your research on a website is also helpful. Search the BBB’s website and Google, "said Smitherman.
Just type in the website name and the word and scam, fraud, or reviews.
Smitherman said the fraudulent websites will switch up what they sell based on what’s most in-demand.
