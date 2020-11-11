Albertville Public Library hosts Veterans Day Wreath Ceremony

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Veterans Day Ceremonies may look different this year due to the pandemic, but that did not stop city leaders in Albertville from honoring Veterans.
For the past two years, the Albertville Public Library has hosted a Veterans Memorial Ceremony with the city.
Randall L. Stoner, a retired First Lieutenant from the United States Army, was one of the participants at Graham Park this year.
He said this day is special to him because he had the opportunity to follow in his family’s footsteps to serve our country.
“My father was in the Air Force, my brother-in-laws were in the Marines and I just remember their service as well as the privilege I had to serve my country. So, today is a special day because rain or shine we had to serve our country to keep our families free," said Stoner.
Albertville Library Director Reagan Deason and City Councilman Ben McGowan also attendeded the program.
There was a short wreath ceremony, along with an opportunity for people to reflect and view the Veterans Dog Tag display, which Deason said is impactful to the community.
“It’s something we understand, but the concepts we cant actually, necessarily grasp. This is visual storytelling at its best, this is something my children can understand," said Deason.
Stoner said he is thankful to know that the community hasn’t forgotten the Veterans for all they have sacrificed.
“Well, unless we educate our children, they don’t know what we went through, and they don’t have respect for their elders and it’s very vital, and I admire them for what they are doing," said Stoner.
If you would like to honor your loved one and have a Veteran Dog Tag place at the Memorial Park, you may contact City Hall.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.