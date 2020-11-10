Where to find Veterans Day discounts

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Happy almost Veterans Day! As we continue to thank our Veterans and active Military this week, we’re gathering all the best deals for Veterans and active military.
WAFF is compiling a list of local and national discounts, freebies and more for our local Vets!
Veterans Day is celebrated on Wednesday, November 11, but some of these deals extend past that day. We will continue to update this list as we find more. Until then, check out some of the discounts we’ve gathered below!
VETERANS DAY RESTAURANT DISCOUNTS
- Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar: Veterans can receive a free All American Burger with Cheese at all locations with proof of service on November 11. In-person redemption only.
- Buffalo Wild Wings: Veterans and active-duty service members get a free order of 10 boneless wings and fries on November 11. The offer is available for dine-in or takeout.
- Chili’s: Veterans and active-duty service members get a free meal from a select menu on November 11. Available for in-restaurant only.
- Cracker Barrel: Veterans get a complimentary slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake when dining at any location on November 11.
- Dunkin Donuts: Veterans and active-duty military are invited to participating Dunkin' restaurants nationwide on November 11 for a free donut of their choice, no purchase necessary. Offer available in-store only.
- Fire & Spice, Huntsville: Veterans can get 50% off your purchase.
- Golden Corral: Golden Corral is handing out a free meal and beverage card between November 1 through 30, while supplies last. Military personnel can then redeem their card once for lunch or dinner Monday through Thursday, from November 1 to May 31.
- Huddle House: Active military members and veterans get a free MVP Breakfast Platter on November 11 at participating locations.
- Krispy Kreme: Veterans get a free doughnut of choice and coffee on November 11.
- Little Caesar’s: Veterans and active military get a free HOT-N-READY Lunch Combo at participating stores on November 11, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
- Logan’s Roadhouse: On November 11 between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m., veterans and military personnel receive a free meal from a special menu.
- Olive Garden: Olive Garden restaurants will offer veterans and current members of the military who dine in on November 11 a free entrée from a special menu. All entrees include freshly baked garlic breadsticks, and your choice of homemade soup or our famous house salad.
- Outback Steakhouse: Veterans and active-duty service members get a free Bloomin' Onion and Coca-Cola product to on November 11. Offer available for dine-in or to-go.
- Red Lobster: Veterans, active-duty military and reservists get a free appetizer or dessert from a select menu on November 11. Dine-in only.
- Red Robin: Veterans and active-duty military who are Red Robin Royalty members can redeem a free Tavern Double Burger with Steak Fries any time between November 12 and 30 for dine-in or to-go. The offer will be automatically uploaded to your dashboard.
- Starbucks: Veterans, military service members and military spouses get a free tall (12-oz) hot brewed coffee at participating stores on November 11.
- Shoney’s: Shoney’s will offer a free, all you can eat, breakfast bar for all Veterans and military on November 11. The breakfast bar will open at 11 a.m.
- Texas Roadhouse: Texas Roadhouse will hand out dinner vouchers at the stores' parking lots on November 11, from 11am to 2pm. Veterans and active-duty military can redeem their dinner vouchers when they choose in-store until June of next year.
- Texas de Brazil: Veterans receive 25% off dinner November 9 through 12 during dinner hours. Dine-in only. Reservations are recommended.
- Wendy’s: Active military and veterans get a free small breakfast combo on November 11 at participating locations from 6:30 to 10:30 a.m. Not valid for mobile orders or at kiosk.
VETERANS DAY RETAIL DISCOUNTS
- Academy Sports and Outdoors: Veterans, active-duty and reserve service members and their immediate family members get 10% off their entire purchase in-store and online from October 25 through November 11.
- Bass Pro Shops: Veterans and active-duty military get 10% off (exclusions apply) both online and in-store, November 8 through 11. (Firearms and ammo discount is 5%.)
- Bed Bath & Beyond: Veterans, active duty and spouses get 25% off their entire purchase November 11 through 14.
- Big Lots: Big Lots announced they are offering a year-round 10% “Always On” discount for active military personnel and veterans who are members of the company’s Big Rewards program.
- Cabela’s: Veterans and active-duty military get 10% off (exclusions apply) both online and in-store, November 8 through 11. (Firearms and ammo discount is 5%.)
- David’s Bridal: Active and retired military members and their immediate families (and fiancés) get an additional 10% off the entire in-store purchase from November 9 through 11. Not valid online.
- Dollar General: Veterans, active-duty military and their families get an 11% discount on in-store and online purchases on November 11.
- Great Clips: Veterans and current military members can visit a Great Clips salon on November 11 to receive either a free haircut or the free haircut card to use at a later date. Non-military customers can purchase a service on Veterans Day and get a free haircut card to give to a veteran you know. Haircuts are redeemable until Dec. 11.
- Home Depot: Home Depot offers a 10% discount to all veterans on November 11. However, Home Depot offers the 10% discount year round to active duty and retirees.
- Office Depot or OfficeMax: Veterans, active-duty military personnel, retirees, Reservists and their dependents get 25% off qualifying regular and sale-priced purchase November 11 through 13. This offer is valid in-store only.
- Publix: Veterans, active military personnel and their families save 10% on groceries on November 11.
- Staples: Active-duty military personnel, reservists, retired or disabled veterans and their immediate families get a 25% discount November 8 through 14.
- Target: Active-duty military personnel, veterans and their families get a 10% military discount between November 1 and 11. After eligibility has been verified online, an exclusive, one-time use 10% Target Circle offer will be available to use in-store or online.
- Walgreens: Veterans, military and their families get a 20% discount on eligible regular priced items, November 11 through 15. This in-store offer only.
ADDITIONAL SERVICES
- American Family Care: AFC is offering a free flu shot to any veteran, with proper ID, who visits their local AFC on November 11.
- Express Oil Change: Veterans can get $10 off a full service oil change on November 11.
- Huntsville Museum of Art: On November 11, the admission discount for active military members will be extended to all veterans. The Museum will also offer docent-led tours of Hard Earned: The Military Photographs by Stacy Pearsall and the Veterans Portrait Project at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. at no extra charge.
- McCutcheon & Hamner Law Firm: The law firm will offer free simple wills, durable powers of attorney, and living wills to all veterans, active service members, first responders and local healthcare workers. The program will begin November 11 in honor of Veteran’s Day and continue through Thanksgiving weekend.
- Ryerson & Associates Dentist, Muscle Shoals: Free dentistry for all Veterans on November 13. One Procedure per patient, free cleaning filling, or extraction. No appointment needed.
- Taylor’s Barbershop: Taylor’s Barbershop and The Empowered Veteran are teaming up to give veterans free haircuts on November 11. Those veterans that get a haircut will receive a free copy of The Empowered Veteran. In order to book an appointment, you are asked to call Taylor’s Barbershop at 256-883-1110.
