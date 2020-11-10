Vietnam veteran inducted into Madison County Hall of Heroes

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - November 11 is a very important day in our country. It’s Veterans Day!
All week long, WAFF is spotlighting four brave service members who are now new inductees into the Madison County Hall of Heroes. WAFF 48′s Haley Baker sat down and talked to the latest inductee, Retired Lt. Colonel James “Mike” Sprayberry.
Sprayberry went into the Army as a Private but retired as a Lieutenant Colonel. During his time in the military, he earned the Medal of Honor and the Purple Heart.
The honor he talked about the most is the Combat infantryman badge.
“I don’t have it on because I gave it to a friend of mine. He worked hard to get, it. So I gave it to him as a gift. He was deserving of it and the regulations were not right for him to get it,” said Sprayberry.
Mr. Sprayberry spent one year in Vietnam, a year he says he’ll never forget. He retired after 20 years of selfless service to this country.
He says he’s happy to be in a community that appreciates military service.
