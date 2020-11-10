Vatican faults many for McCarrick’s rise but spares pope

The report contains heartbreaking new testimony from people who tried to raise the alarm about McCarrick’s inappropriate behavior, including with children, starting in the mid-1980s. One woman identified only as “Mother 1” told the investigators that at one point she sent out a series of anonymous letters to U.S. Catholic leaders, warning them about McCarrick’s behavior. She described how she once discovered McCarrick, a family friend, with his hands rubbing her two sons' thighs in the living room. “It was more than strange. It was abnormal. I almost dropped the casserole dish I was holding in my hands.” Her letters went unheeded, and McCarrick continued his rise.