Trash Pandas selling undated tickets for upcoming season

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - While COVID-19 turned the Trash Pandas' plans for 2020 into trash, the team is optimistic about 2021! In fact, they’re already pushing tickets for the upcoming season.
“We did undated tickets, so right now it’s just vouchers,” says Lindsey Knupp.
The 12-game package consists of 4 Budweiser Berm tickets, which allow you to sit on the hill, stand on the rock porch or walk around the ballpark. The tickets can be redeemed for any Sunday through Wednesday games during the inaugural season.
Regarding what exactly that season will look like though, it’s still a little uncertain at this point.
“We are waiting on Major League Baseball to have an agreement with Minor League Baseball and do a player-development contract, and then from that point, we’ll know who’s in our league, and they can get the schedules out," says Knupp. "Hopefully within the next month or two months we have a schedule and we know how many games we’re playing and what that looks like for 2021.”
Though the schedule is yet to be determined, officials say they feel very confident they’re at least going to have 12 games.
To get your Trash Panda Pack, click here.
