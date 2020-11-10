Trash Pandas aim to set Guinness World Record for largest food drive

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - The Trash Pandas are going for a Guinness World Record – and you can help!
On November 11, Toyota Field will host a food drive with the goal of collecting 600,000 pounds of food.
You read that right: 600,000 pounds.
“We are encouraging anyone to come and donate heavy foods,” says Lindsey Knupp, VP of Marketing for the Trash Pandas. “It’s all about the weight of the foods.”
Those wanting to help simply need to load up the car with nonperishable food items and head to the ballpark. Volunteers will take care of the rest.
“Guests can come in. It’s contactless, so you can have the food in the backseat or in your trunk… Volunteers will take it out, weigh it and then load it onto trucks that will be set up here,” says Knupp. “Everything’s going to be monitored and videotaped and recorded because we do have to have witnesses here to prove everything to the Guinness Book of World Records that in fact we did weigh and do everything appropriately.”
The best part – all donations will be given directly to community organizations that help those in need.
“We are giving all of this back to local nonprofits that feed families here in Northern Alabama,” says Knupp.
The food drive is from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
