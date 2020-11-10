Tanner man faces assault charge after altercation with brother

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Limestone County Sheriff’s Department arrested a Tanner man Saturday for allegedly shooting his brother with a .22 riffle.
Ricky Stanford, age 58, is charged with first degree assault. He was released Sunday from the Limestone County Jail on $25,000 bond.
At 6:30 p.m. on November 7, deputies responded to the 19000 block of Moyers Road in reference to a report of an assault. The victim, Ricky Stanford’s brother, had a gunshot wound to the abdomen following an altercation between the two.
His brother was transported to Huntsville Hospital and is expected to recover.
Stanford was transported to the Limestone County Jail from the scene.
