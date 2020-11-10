State requests new trial date for Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The State of Alabama has filed a request for a new trial date for indicted Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely.
Blakely was indicted on ethics charges back in August of 2019. He is accused of taking money from his election campaign funds, from Limestone County funds and using his position to obtain interest free loans.
The court held an initial hearing on the case in November of 2019 where Blakely pleaded not guilty. The trial was then set for March 2020, but never actually happened due to COVID-19 cancelling all jury trials across the state.
According to court documents, Blakely was permitted to continue working as Sheriff because no Alabama law authorizes his suspension while under indictment. He has continued to serve while waiting for another trial.
The state requested a status hearing to set a date for Blakely’s ethics trial. On Tuesday afternoon it was confirmed that the next status hearing is scheduled for Thursday, November 19th.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.