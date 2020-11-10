Staff members at Cordova care facility indicted with death of patient

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Three caregivers at a Cordova care facility are facing charges connected to the death of a patient.
According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, John Bulmanski, 59, suffered an injury in June 2019 while being transported by three staff members, but they didn’t report his injuries at the time.
The next day, Bulmanski was taken to the hospital where doctors diagnosed him with a broken neck. TBI says he died in April 2020 because of complications from the injuries.
TBI’s Medicaid Fraud Division launched their investigation in September 2019 prior to Bulmanski’s death after a report from the Division of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities. Investigators determined Sharon Fleming, Brandon Carter and Kanisha Harris were responsible for Bulmanski’s injuries.
A Shelby County grand jury indicted Fleming and Carter Nov. 3 with first-degree murder during perpetration of aggravated neglect of a vulnerable or elderly adult. Harris was indicted with facilitation of first-degree murder during perpetration of aggravated neglect of a vulnerable or elderly adult.
All three were arrested Nov. 5 and booked into jail. Fleming and Carter have $200,000 bonds each. Harris' is $25,000.
TBI did not name the facility where the three worked and it’s not clear if they are still employed.
