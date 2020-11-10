Retired Huey Helicopter pilot inducted in the Madison County Hall of Heroes

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - WAFF is shining a spotlight on four local heroes this week ahead of Veterans Day.
The brave veterans have been inducted into the 2020 Madison County Hall of Heroes. WAFF 48′s Haley Baker got the honor to talk with retired Army Colonel Rayford Eubanks.
Eubanks decided to go into ROTC since his father was in the service. Sadly, his dad died in Vietnam while Eubanks was a freshman in college.
“I knew then that I wanted to go to Vietnam and serve my country,” said Eubanks.
Following in his father’s footsteps, Eubanks served this country for 26 years. As a Huey Helicopter pilot, he had several close encounters in Vietnam. During one of his missions in Vietnam, he encountered an enemy attack that earned him the Distinguished Flying Cross, for handling the aircraft that resulted in a successful mission.
He went on to serve his country, retiring in 2014. Now, Eubanks is a new inductee into the Madison County Hall of Heroes.
“It means a lot to me to be recognized by the Heritage Foundation,” added Eubanks.
