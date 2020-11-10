Retired Army Major John Anderson inducted into Madison County Hall of Heroes

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Veterans Day is coming up Wednesday, November 11. This week we are featuring four Tennessee Valley Heroes, recently inducted into the 2020 Madison County Hall of Heroes.
Retired Army Major John Anderson is one of the men being recognized.
Anderson spent much of his career in the Army serving in Special Forces. He earned multiple awards in his military career including the Bronze Star with Valor and Legion of Merit.
“I loved it overall. I had good deployments, bad deployments, along with good duty stations and bad. But the opportunity the military afforded me was amazing,” said Anderson.
Be sure to watch WAFF 48′s Veterans day special. Due to the pandemic, we weren’t able to hold the annual veterans day parade. But we will be honoring the brave men and women that have served our country.
Tune in this Wednesday, November 11, for our 90-minute special. It begins at 11 a.m. and runs until 12:30 p.m.
