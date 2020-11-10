Rain and thunder likely overnight into Veteran’s Day

Tropical moisture from Eta continue to stream into North Alabama this evening with showers and thunderstorms picking up in coverage overnight into Wednesday morning as a cold front moves across the Tennessee Valley.
No severe weather is anticipated at this time but rainfall rates could be heavy at times during the early morning hours, especially for areas east of I-65. Showers will wind down into the afternoon with highs in the mid-70s and mostly cloudy skies.
Thursday and Friday are looking dry for now with more sunshine and highs in the low to mid-70s. Weekend rain chances look to be fairly isolated to widely scattered for now, highs will be in the low 70s for Saturday and Sunday.
After the weekend cold front pushes off to the east, high pressure will slide in for next week with cooler temperatures expected in the low to middle 60s.
