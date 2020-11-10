More warm & breezy weather today with rain chances by this afternoon

Showers this afternoon will increase ahead of a cold front which is moving through the central parts of the United States. As it nears the Valley heavier showers and storms will pick up, especially as we move into the overnight hours Tuesday into Wednesday. Storms could produce some locally heavy rainfall of 1 to 2 inches, with the potential for even higher amounts in stronger storms. This could mean that some areas see some local flooding during Wednesday morning’s commute. The heaviest of the rain will be during the early morning hours on Wednesday. The front will finally pass through Wednesday and bring a break for the end of the weekalong with a slight cool down. However, temperatures are still expected to stay above normal by a few degrees. We will also have to watch Eta in the Gulf and how it could impact us later this week.