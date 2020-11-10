Man arrested for burglary after entering a home, assaulting victim inside

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A man is in jail after breaking into a home and assaulting the victim inside.
On October 23, officers received a tip about a burglary that occurred on October 19th at a home on on 7th Street in Decatur. Officers say a resident was inside when Charlie Faulkner unlawfully entered the house, and assaulted the victim.
After further investigation, the Decatur Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit identified Faulkner as the suspect and obtained a warrant for his arrest for burglary in the first degree.
On November 9th, was arrested by the Priceville Police Department and transported to the Morgan County Jail where he is being held on a $50,000 bond.
