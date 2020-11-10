Longtime Alabama GOP Chief of Staff Harold Sachs dies after battle with COVID-19

HOOVER, Ala. (WVTM) - The longtime chief of staff for Alabama’s Republican Party has died after what his wife described as a battle with COVID-19.
According to our news partners at WVTM, The state GOP announced the death of Harold Sachs on Tuesday. His family had disclosed his hospitalization for COVID-19 in October.
Sachs filled many roles in the party before becoming chief of staff in 2011. He was the longest-serving person in that position.
His passing brought a multitude of condolence messages from state officials.
