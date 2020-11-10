Limestone County car fire leads to arrest of Huntsville man

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville man was arrested November 6 after he allegedly set his ex-girlfriend’s vehicle on fire.
On August 3, Limestone County deputies and the East Limestone Fire Department responded to a car fire that spread to a house on Chasebrook Drive.
The victim said that she and her daughter had just gotten home when she heard an explosion. She told deputies that she saw Burns from an exterior window. The fire caused damages to her home and another residence.
Calvin Burns, age 40, was charged with first degree arson and second degree burglary. Burns was released from the Limestone County Jail November 9 on a $37,500 bond.
According to investigators, the fire marshal determined the fire to be arson.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.